Hamas, Islamic Jihad denounce U.S. congressman’s ‘racist’ remarks on Gaza

Palestinian resistance groups, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, have categorically condemned U.S. Republican Congressman Randy Fine over his remarks calling for a nuclear strike on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released Saturday and carried by Palestine’s Shehab news agency, Hamas said that Fine’s call for dropping nuclear bombs on Gaza instigates genocide and is a blatant crime against humanity.

The Islamic Resistance Movement also said that the rhetoric reflects what it called deep-seated fascist racism among certain American politicians, which should be condemned by the U.S. administration and Congress.

Calls for the use of weapons of mass destruction against over two million civilians are a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, Hamas further said, emphasizing that such remarks would not weaken Palestinians’ resolve to defend their legitimate rights, but would instead unmask the true image of the Israeli occupying regime and its supporters.

Similar comments were echoed by the Islamic Jihad Movement, which also released a statement on Saturday in reaction to Fine’s comments.

The Islamic Jihad termed the comments as racist and based on hatred, which amount to calls for genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The call for using atomic bombs against civilians is a clear violation of international law and all the treaties prohibiting the use of nuclear weapons, the group said, stressing that such remarks will not be able to affect the Palestinian people’s resilience.

Fine, a Republican in Florida, said on May 22 that in World War Two, “we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis. We did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese. We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender.”

That needs to be the same in Gaza, he told Fox News.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 53,822 Palestinians and wounded 122,382 others since it began on October 7, 2023. That’s according to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

7129**4194