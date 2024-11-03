230 media activists accuse BBC of favoring Israeli regime

According to Al-Araby al-Jadeed (New Arab), more than 230 reporters, politicians, and media figures from around the world, including 101 BBC employees signed a letter condemning the news agency’s support of the Tel Aviv regime and its inhumane treatment of Palestinians.

The letter accuses the BBC of failing to cover the ongoing aggressions on Gaza fairly and accurately since October 7 last year.

Addressing BBC Director-General Tim Davie, former UK cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi, historian William Dalrymple, and actress Juliet Stevenson, the signatories to the letter urged the BBC to cover events in Gaza without fear or intimidation.

The signatories emphasized that the BBC has no justification to support the Israeli regime’s narrative, adding that every TV report, article, or radio interview that neglects to counter Israeli claims has systematically contributed to the mistreatment of Palestinians.

The letter was also signed by Guardian columnist Owen Jones and the director of the Media Monitoring Center at the UK’s Muslim Council Rizwana Hamid.

The BBC’s bias in favor of the Israeli regime’s narrative led to numerous clashes among directors, journalists, and editors who rejected this stance. The Guardian recently reported that the BBC blocked an appeal for humanitarian aid for Gaza submitted by the Disasters Emergency Committee and compromised over 1,500 times on journalism principles such as integrity and transparency during the Tel Aviv regime’s offensive on Gaza.

The Israeli regime launched a major offensive against Gaza on October 7, 2023, causing widespread destruction, extreme food shortages, and resulting in numerous casualties, mostly women and children.

