President Pezeshkian inaugurates 59,264 road and urban projects

Tehran, IRNA – On the occasion of Khorramshahr Liberation Day (May 24), 59,264 projects related to roads, urban development, transportation, meteorology, and housing were inaugurated in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

These projects involved over 940 trillion rials in domestic investment, along with an additional $119 million and €39 million in foreign investment.

The initiatives include 43,521 housing units, comprising 14,521 urban housing units and 29,000 rural housing units, the allocation of 11,500 plots of land under the Rejuvenation of the Population law, and four urban regeneration projects. The total value of projects in urban and rural housing, as well as land allocation exceeds 370 trillion rials.

Additionally, 4,219 transportation projects worth 580 trillion rials (using domestic investment), along with $119 million and €39 million in foreign investment, are set to become operational.

Among the other inaugurated projects are:

two search and rescue vessels in Khorramshahr and Abadan,

29 kilometers of railway in Kashmar,

the launch of the Karaj-Qazvin air taxi service using three MSSR aircraft,

the opening of six weather station, two climatology stations, and four rain gauge stations,

the addition of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft with a total capacity of 528 seats to the national fleet,

the inauguration of 50 kilometers of rural roads,

the unveiling of Iran’s first domestically produced S-MODE MSSR radar,

the opening of the first phase of the Arak Northern Bypass Freeway, and

the launch of the Integrated System for National Urban and Regional Development Plans and its management dashboard.

9376**9417