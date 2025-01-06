Israeli forces facing nearly 50 complaints filed abroad

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime’s public broadcaster KAN TV channel has reported that approximately 50 complaints have been lodged against the regime’s military personnel operating in the Gaza Strip across 10 countries around the world.

According to IRNA’s Monday report, there has been an increase in efforts outside of occupied Palestine to hold Israeli military forces accountable for their actions.

On Sunday, a court in Brazil ordered the country's police to investigate an Israeli trooper accused of committing war crimes in Gaza. This soldier, who had traveled to Brazil, managed to flee and return to the occupied territories.

This decision came after a complaint from an anti-Israeli organization in Brussels aiming to prosecute Israeli troops internationally.

The Israeli trooper, who recently completed his service and went to Brazil on vacation, was sued by the court's order, but he escaped Brazil on Sunday night.

In January 2024, nearly 100 Chilean lawyers filed a complaint against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court, accusing him of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

