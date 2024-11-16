Pro-Palestine activists rally in Rio ahead of G20 summit

The demonstration which was held in a peaceful manner, saw protesters wearing Arabic keffiyeh scarves and holding aloft the Palestinian flags and banners

One banner showed a slogan reading "Break Brazil-Israel Relations" and demanded that Israel's allies stop financing its military offensives in Gaza and in Lebanon.

This demonstration was held while the G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Brazil on Monday and Tuesday. Chinese and American Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are among the leaders who will participate in this meeting.

Simultaneously another demonstration was held in Rio where protesters demanded more attention to climate change and the imposition of taxes on the super-rich.

"We're here to make a contrast with the G20 summit," said Tania Arantes, 60, from one of the Brazilian unions organizing the protest.

The march, she said, embraced a number of other leftist issues too, such as climate change, the fight against poverty and a demand to tax the super-rich, because the leaders at the summit "have economic control over nations they believe are subordinate in this globalized world."

