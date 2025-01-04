Israeli regime may not withdraw from south Lebanon, reports show

Israel’s state television announced on Saturday that Tel Aviv is expected to inform the US of its intent to remain in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire deadline.

Earlier, the Zionist regime’s Channel 13 also reported that Tel Aviv had already notified Washington of its plan to maintain its presence in certain areas until a final agreement is reached and the Lebanese Army is deployed in the region.

According to Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper, American General Jasper Jeffers, who heads the mechanism for supervising the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, has signaled that the Israeli regime might extend the 60-day period to 90 days or even into April.

The ceasefire took effect on December 7. Under its terms, Israel agreed to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days. However, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, with reports documenting over 333 breaches, resulting in 32 Lebanese deaths and 38 injuries.

Meanwhile, Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese MP, warned that Israel cannot overcome its battlefield failures through such measures. Similarly, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized the group’s preparedness to counter any Israeli advances.

Observers believe the occupying regime’s reluctance to withdraw could heighten tensions, as Hezbollah has already prepared for post-ceasefire scenarios, reinforcing its stance against further Israeli encroachments.

4354**4194