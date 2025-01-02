Israel keeps violating ceasefire, setting fire to homes in southern Lebanon

Israeli soldiers set fire to several houses in the Aitaroun, located in Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday.

The NNA said the drone was spotted flying over Dahieh, the suburbs of Beirut, and Tyre, the fifth-largest city in Lebanon, violating the ceasefire for the second time on the first day of 2025.

Under the ceasefire terms, the Zionist regime is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days. However. the Israelis have violated the ceasefire agreement many times.

6125**9417