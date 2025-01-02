Jan 2, 2025, 10:01 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85708040
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Israel keeps violating ceasefire, setting fire to homes in southern Lebanon

Jan 2, 2025, 10:01 AM
News ID: 85708040
Israel keeps violating ceasefire, setting fire to homes in southern Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA - In their latest violation of the ceasefire that started on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have targeted and set ablaze homes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli soldiers set fire to several houses in the Aitaroun, located in Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday.

The NNA said the drone was spotted flying over Dahieh, the suburbs of Beirut, and Tyre, the fifth-largest city in Lebanon, violating the ceasefire for the second time on the first day of 2025.

Under the ceasefire terms, the Zionist regime is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days. However. the Israelis have violated the ceasefire agreement many times.

6125**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .