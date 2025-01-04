Israeli army bombards southern Lebanon, breaks truce once more

The Israeli fighter jets targeted the Lebanese cities, once again breaching the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon reached over a month ago, the NNA reported early on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some Lebanese media say a man was injured in a shooting in Bint Jbeil village in southern Lebanon.

Those media reported that the occupying regime prevented the arrival of an ambulance at the scene.

Elsewhere, the official Lebanese sources have rejected the injury of that man.

In a related development, Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency announced that the Israeli army violated the truce agreement with Lebanon 11 times on Friday. Also, 364 cases of breach of the agreement were reported during the past 38 days since the truce deal was implemented.

On November 27, 2024, a shaky ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Lebanon to end the reciprocal fires exchanged between the Zionist regime and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

