Zionist regime hindered humanitarian access to Gaza 150 times since October: UN

Tehran, IRNA - Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay says the Israeli regime has prevented humanitarian aid from entering northern Gaza 150 times since October 2024.

Tremblay warned against Israeli actions that undermine the ability of people in Gaza to continue their lives, IRNA cited Al Qahera News Channel on Tuesday.

The regime continues to launch attacks against healthcare and emergency centers in Gaza, she added.

Tel Aviv has deliberately taken measures to make it impossible for Gazans to survive, the official underlined.

At least 45,514 people have been killed and 108,189 others injured in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli war in early October last year, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

