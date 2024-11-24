Concerns grow over arrest warrants for Israeli commanders: Report

The Israeli's intelligence services are increasingly troubled by the announcement of arrest warrants for its high-ranking officials and commanders, the Israeli media have reported.

The regime's radio reported that secret arrest warrants have been issued for certain officers and commanders of the Zionist army, with the possibility of action by the Hague court.

Additionally, the regime expressed concerns over actions by various countries to restrict weapons deliveries, including the postponement or suspension of transfer licenses.

In response, last Friday night, the Zionists urged reciprocal actions, such as reducing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official said that the formation of a government fact-finding committee could have prevented the issuance of arrest warrants for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which started in October 2023, has climbed to 43,764, leaving the Palestinian territory in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Fatalities in the Gaza Strip are believed to be far higher, with thousands of people still trapped under the rubble.

