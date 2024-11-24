US senator warns US allies over Netanyahu arrest

"To any ally, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, if you try to help the ICC, we’re going to sanction you," Graham told Fox News in an interview late Friday.

"If you are going to help the ICC as a nation and force the arrest warrant against Bibi and Gallant, the former defense minister, I will put sanctions on you as a nation," he said.

"You’re gonna have to pick the rogue ICC versus America," Graham added.

The ICC announced in a landmark move on Thursday that it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The ICC, which is seated in The Hague, Netherlands, issued multiple warrants on Thursday for those involved in the ongoing Israeli invasion of war. This included warrants for the arrest of Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The court has accused them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza, which followed Hamas' October 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel in retaliation of decades of occupation. Since then, Israel's military ground and air campaigns in Gaza have killed at least 44,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 100,000 people have been injured in the genocide.

