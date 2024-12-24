Yemeni attack causes closure of Israeli airport

Yemeni armed forces launched a missile attack at the occupied territories in Palestine early on Tuesday, according to a report by the Israeli television channel Kan.

The attack led to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport and caused authorities to briefly close the skies controlled by the regime, the report said.

Despite the end of the war with Hezbollah at the northern borders, issues with air travel in Israel persist due to attacks from Yemen.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

