Hezbollah launches new missile attack on Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media reported on Sunday that Hezbollah has launched another missile attack on Tel Aviv, causing several powerful explosions in the area.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth stated that air raid sirens were activated across central parts of the occupied territories following the missile launch from Lebanon.

Israel's Channel 12 confirmed that multiple loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as a result of the attack.

The Israeli military acknowledged that approximately ten missiles were fired from Lebanon towards central occupied territories in this round of attacks.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation reported that operations at Ben Gurion Airport, located east of Tel Aviv, have been suspended following the attack.

Earlier this morning, Hezbollah also targeted areas around Tel Aviv with rocket strikes.

