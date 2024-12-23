Dec 23, 2024, 3:11 PM
Israeli citizens ready to betray Zionist regime: Report

Tehran, IRNA - A Zionist media outlet has warned that the Israelis in the occupied Palestine are ready to betray the regime in exchange for money.

The Israeli individuals in the occupied Palestine are ready to betray the regime for monetary incentives, Fars News Agency cited the Israeli news outlet Walla.

The source further noted that the Iranians will not surrender easily.

In a related development, an Israeli general has said that the Gaza war has created a disaster for the Israeli army in a way that there is no discipline in it and soldiers are killing each other.

Itzhak Brik said that the regime’s genocidal war in Gaza has seen the highest number of people killed by friendly fire.

