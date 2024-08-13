Aug 13, 2024, 1:55 PM
News ID: 85566934
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Israeli general: Army in catastrophic shape; soldiers killing each other

Aug 13, 2024, 1:55 PM
News ID: 85566934
Israeli general: Army in catastrophic shape; soldiers killing each other

Tehran, IRNA – An Israeli general has said that the Gaza war has created a disaster for the Israeli army in a way that there is no discipline in it and soldiers are killing each other.

According to Palestinian media, Itzhak Brik said that the regime’s genocidal war in Gaza has seen the highest number of people killed by friendly fire.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime’s soldiers are killing each other and there are no laws, discipline and orders.

The military forces will shoot wherever they want, there are no rules, and everything that is said about this war is pure lies, he added.

Regarding the lies that Zionist army media tells the Zionist masses about the victory in the war against Gaza, he said that the gap between the army’s reports and the reality on the ground in Gaza is dangerous and worrisome.

Most commentators and journalists in the military field speak on behalf of the Zionist army in the Hebrew media and do not tell the truth to the Israelis, Brik said.

He also held the Israeli war journalists responsible for the defeat of this regime during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

9376**4354

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .