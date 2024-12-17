Formation of Islamic power bloc key to confronting US, Israel: Leader’s aide

“The only way to save Islamic nations and countries from the dominance of the United States and the Zionist regime is through unity and the formation of an Islamic power bloc,” Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi stated on Tuesday during an event commemorating Research Week at the Supreme National Defense University.

Highlighting the geopolitical and historical factors shaping current global conflicts, Safavi said the colonial powers, after the World Wars, divided African, Asian, and Islamic lands with artificial borders and established puppet governments to exploit their resources.

Referring to recent developments, he noted key events such as the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the fall of the Soviet Union, and the failures of the US in Afghanistan and Iraq, which, he said, have disrupted the previous bipolar world order.

He called for regional convergence among Islamic powers in North Africa, West Asia, and East Asia to form a unified bloc, adding that this is the only path to counter global arrogance and secure lasting peace based on justice.

