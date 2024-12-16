Israel continues to pound Syria with airstrikes

According to the Russian Sputnik news agency, Israeli warplanes bombed the port of Latakia in western Syria and the outskirts of Damascus on Monday night.

Some sources said that Israeli warplanes also struck the Sayyida Zeinab area in Damascus several times overnight.

These sources also reported attacks by Israeli warplanes on the city of Homs in western Syria.

The media has not yet published further details of possible damage or casualties from the strikes that are ongoing since the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad and takeover of Syria by armed opposition groups.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes pounded eastern and western Syria, targeting the radars of the Deir Ezzor military airport and the missile base in the 107th barracks in the "Zama" area, and weapons depots in the outskirts of Tartus.

Over the past one week, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Syria, while pushing its occupation forces into Syria in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The regime has continued to occupy areas near the Golan in the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra by crossing the buffer line between the occupied Golan Heights and the Syrian mainland created under a 1974 dis-engagement deal.

