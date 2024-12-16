Arab League urges halt to Zionist regime's aggression on Syria

In a statement on Monday, the Arab League strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing hostile actions in the occupied territories of Golan, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV Network reported.

The statement urged the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli regime to immediately cease its aggressive actions and comply with international resolutions.

Additionally, the Iraqi foreign ministry released a statement denouncing Israel's decision to expand settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan, describing it as a clear violation of international law and United Nations resolutions.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to defending Syria's right to reclaim its territory, stressing that the Golan is an integral part of Syria and any attempts to change the status of the Golan are null and void.

At the end of the statement, the Iraqi foreign ministry called on the international community to take a firm stance against the repeated violations of international law by Israel and to take serious actions to protect Syria's territorial integrity.

Taking advantage of the developments in Syria and the fall of the government under President Bashar al-Assad last week, the Israeli army entered areas in the south of the country, especially the city of Quneitra and a buffer zone that was created under the 1974 dis-engagement deal.

This action took place at the same time Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the collapse of the 1974 agreement prompting harsh reactions from countries around the world.

