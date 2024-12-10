Dec 10, 2024, 12:23 PM
Iran respects Syria’s unity, territorial integrity: Spokeswoman

Tehran, IRNA - After the Syrian Government's collapse to armed groups, the Iranian Government spokeswoman has affirmed Tehran's respect for Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks while speaking to reporters at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

The regime change occurred in Syria as the country's army was weak in countering the armed groups, adding that Iran wishes the best for the Syrian people, Mohajerani noted.

Tehran and Damascus enjoy many cultural commonalities, the spokeswoman said, expressing hope that whatever happens in Syria would be of benefit to its nation.

Asked about the Iranian government’s stance on developments in Syria, Mohajerani said Tehran observes the events in the country and added that Iran’s national interests are of paramount importance.

Defending the holy sites, preserving diplomatic places, and respecting individuals are among Iran’s considerations, she stressed.

Early on Sunday, the government of Bashar al-Assad fell after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took control of the capital Damascus, the seat of Assad's government.

