Saudi Arabia slams Zionist regime's aggression on Syrian territory

“The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the #Golan Heights, and the targeting of Syrian territory confirm Israel's continued violation of the principles of international law, and its determination to sabotage Syria's chances of restoring its security, stability and territorial integrity,” the Ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stresses the need for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations, and emphasize respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that the Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land,” it added.

Israeli fighter jets have pounded around 250 targets in the Syrian territory in the past two days, the regime’s media outlets have reported.

Israel’s Channel 13, citing a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had said that the regime intends to expand attacks inside Syria in the coming days to target strategic weapons depots.

