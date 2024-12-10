Israeli court refuses to delay Netanyahu’s trial

The Israeli ministers presented their request in light of the recent developments in Syria, the Zionist media reported late on Monday.

Netanyahu’s trial is slated for December 10.

The charges raised against the Israeli PM are related to five years ago.

Israeli news outlets have already announced the resumption of Netanyahu’s trial in court.

Netanyahu has already called for a two-week delay of the trial, saying he is busy dealing with an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court for his crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

1483**4261