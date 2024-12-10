Dec 10, 2024, 9:58 AM
Israeli court refuses to delay Netanyahu’s trial

Tehran, IRNA – A court in the Israeli regime’s capital of Tel Aviv has rejected a request by the Zionist regime’s cabinet ministers to delay a trial of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

The Israeli ministers presented their request in light of the recent developments in Syria, the Zionist media reported late on Monday.

Netanyahu’s trial is slated for December 10.

The charges raised against the Israeli PM are related to five years ago.

Israeli news outlets have already announced the resumption of Netanyahu’s trial in court.

Netanyahu has already called for a two-week delay of the trial, saying he is busy dealing with an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court for his crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

