‘Fall of Zionists will remain on agenda’: IRGC chief tells Parliament

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, shared details of Tuesday’s closed session of the Parliament in a post on his X account. He highlighted Major General Hossein Salami’s confidence in Iran’s capabilities.

“Nothing has diminished Iran’s power. We dominate all vital interests of the enemy, and the fall of the Zionists will remain on the agenda,” he quoted the IRGC chief commander as saying.

Ahmad Naderi, a member of the parliamentary presiding board, elaborated on the discussions, stating that the session focused on Iran’s military strategies in the region, recent Israeli operations, and Iran’s counteroperations.

Additionally, the situation surrounding the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria and future regional developments were analyzed, he said.

Naderi confirmed that Iranian military advisors had remained in Syria until the last moments before Assad’s government neared collapse but noted that no Iranian forces are currently stationed there.

Five members of the parliament presented their views during the session, while General Salami spoke twice to summarize and address the key points.

The meeting underscored Iran’s readiness to confront regional challenges and maintain its dominance over strategic adversaries.

