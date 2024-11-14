Foes will receive crushing response: IRGC chief

Today Zionists are destroying houses, towns, and villages, burying oppressed Muslims under the rubble, said Major General Salami in Tehran on Thursday.

"If you have killed 40,000 Palestinians in the besieged and defenseless Gaza Strip and martyred them, 100,000 Palestinian children have been born, instead."

Hezbollah will not leave the battlefield with its leader, its commanders, or its youths martyred in the pager explosion because the Resistance Axis fighters are fighting with persistence, he noted.

We will not allow the enemies to dominate Muslims, Major General Salami further noted.

The IRGC chief underlined, "We will take revenge. You will receive painful blows; keep waiting."

