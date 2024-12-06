Terrorists hatched long-term plot to foment chaos, violence in region: Iran FM

Araghchi, who arrived in Baghdad on Friday to participate in a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Syria, made the remarks during a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

He said his visit to Baghdad aims to exchange views on developments in Syria and the incursion of foreign-backed terrorist groups into Syrian cities, stressing the importance of coordination and consultation with regional countries to prevent the spread of insecurity.

“Continued insecurity and instability in Syria is a threat to the security of all countries in the region, because terrorist-Takfiri groups, with the support of the Zionist regime and the United States, have hatched a long-term plot to foment chaos and violence in the region,” he remarked.

Fuad, for his part, emphasized his country's principled position in supporting Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty and its confrontation with terrorism.

He described the threat of terrorism to the Iraqi government and people as tangible, saying Iraq has initiated extensive diplomatic efforts at the regional and international levels to attract support for confronting Takfiri terrorism.

Iran fully prepared to back Syrian government, people: Araghchi

Earlier in the day, Araghchi said Iran is fully prepared to support the Syrian government, army and people to the extent necessary.

In response to a question by the correspondent of Rudaw news agency, he said his visit to neighboring Iraq is aimed at further consultations with the Baghdad government on the developments in Syria.

“Our goal is to strengthen consultations and coordination to support the government and people of Syria and to achieve greater coordination in political positions,” he said.

Stressing that consultations with the Iraqi government will continue to strengthen joint coordination, he added: “The trilateral meeting to be held in Baghdad between the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria, and Iraq has been welcomed by the Iraqi president.”

Over the past several days, Araghchi has traveled to key regional countries including Syria, Turkey and Iraq to exchange views on the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.

