Iran FM says critical situation in Syria necessitates talks

Prior to attending the trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, Araghchi told reporters that the meetings and talks are held for the purpose of arriving at a conclusion to solve the crises.

As he said, his visit to Iraq took place in line with his regional tour which started from Syria and led him to Turkiye.

During the talks, various solutions will be proposed that would help solve the crises, according to Araghchi.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Iraqi capital on Friday to take part in the trilateral meeting with the participation of his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts.

Upon arrival in Baghdad, Araghchi was welcomed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Since last Wednesday, the terrorist groups under the support of certain states and foreign countries started carrying out mass attacks against the Syrian bases in southwest, northwest and west of Aleppo.

