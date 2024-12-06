Dec 6, 2024, 2:12 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85681516
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran FM says critical situation in Syria necessitates talks

Dec 6, 2024, 2:12 PM
News ID: 85681516
Iran FM says critical situation in Syria necessitates talks

Baghdad, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed that the critical situation in Syria necessitated consultations about the developments in the Arab country.

Prior to attending the trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, Araghchi told reporters that the meetings and talks are held for the purpose of arriving at a conclusion to solve the crises.

As he said, his visit to Iraq took place in line with his regional tour which started from Syria and led him to Turkiye.

During the talks, various solutions will be proposed that would help solve the crises, according to Araghchi.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Iraqi capital on Friday to take part in the trilateral meeting with the participation of his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts.

Upon arrival in Baghdad, Araghchi was welcomed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Since last Wednesday, the terrorist groups under the support of certain states and foreign countries started carrying out mass attacks against the Syrian bases in southwest, northwest and west of Aleppo.

1483**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .