Iran FM arrives in Iraq to help resolve Syrian crisis

Araghchi arrived in Iraq on Friday. Iraq is the third leg of foreign minister’s regional tour that started from Syria and led him later to Turkiye.

Among the regional countries, Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq have expressed serious concern over the Syrian developments.

The two neighboring countries have explicitly said that the activities done by the terrorist groups in Syria to make the Arab country insecure are in line with serving the common interests of the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel.

Both Tehran and Baghdad believe that the activities of terrorists will not be restricted to Syria, but also be expanded to the neighboring countries; so the two neighboring countries have held the maximum level of diplomatic talks across the region in order to control the terrorists and restore peace in Syria.

In line with the regional diplomacy, the Iraqi president has met with the Iranian, Syrian and Turkish ambassadors to Baghdad to express deep concern over the developments in Syria and call for the halt of war in the Arab country.

Upon arrival of Araghchi to Baghdad on Friday, the Iraqi capital will host a trilateral meeting with the participation of Iranian, Iraqi and Syrian foreign ministers to review the latest developments in Syria and the effect of those events on the regional peace and security.

Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, has already said that the more the regional countries cooperate and coordinate with each other, the less would become the regional tensions.

The diplomatic talks on bringing peace to Syria will not be limited to the Baghdad negotiations as the Iranian, Turkish and Russia foreign ministers are scheduled to attend the Doha meeting in Qatar next week to continue consultations.

Since early on Wednesday (December 4), the terrorist groups under the support of certain states and foreign countries started carrying out mass attacks against the Syrian bases in southwest, northwest and west of Aleppo.

The terrorist operation did violate the 2020 agreement on de-escalation in Syria.

Based on the 2017 agreement between Iran, Russia, and Turkiye as guarantors of the Astana peace talks, four safe zones were created in Syria.

