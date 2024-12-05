Dec 6, 2024, 12:29 AM
Iran, Iraq, Syria FMs to hold tripartite meeting in Baghdad

Iran, Iraq, Syria FMs to hold tripartite meeting in Baghdad

Tehran, IRNA - In an interview with al-Mayadeen network, an informed source announced that he tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq and Syria in Baghdad.

Al-Mayadeen network on Thursday night, quoting an unnamed source, added that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, will visit Baghdad on Friday.

"Also, during Araghchi's trip to Baghdad, a tripartite meeting will be held with the presence of the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq and Syria," the source added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that the Iranian foreign minister would travel to Baghdad on Friday to meet and talk with Iraqi officials after his visit to Damascus and Ankara in continuation of his consultations on Syria.

