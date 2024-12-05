Dec 5, 2024, 11:59 PM
Iran, Türkiye agree not only on Syria, but on many other regional issues

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper, said that Iran and Turkiye agree not only on Syria, but also on many other region issues and beyond, and it is natural to have differences of opinion.

"The two countries discuss two types of situations, where we have a consensus, we cooperate. Where we have a difference of opinion, we try to find a solution through dialogue, or if we don't have a solution, we finally understand each other well to avoid misunderstandings," Araghchi said.

"I will continue to contact other countries that have influence, or have legitimate and common interests, or common concerns, such as the presence of their nationals in Takfiri groups," he added.

Araghchi pointed out that In general, the Islamic world and the region need a single point of view, especially in matters such as terrorism or how to deal with the Zionist regime, which is the origin of the crisis.

