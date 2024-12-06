Iraqi PM: Syria events inseparable from those in Gaza, Lebanon

Sudani was speaking at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad on Friday, when the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly Syria.

“The events in Syria are inseparable from those witnessed in Gaza and Lebanon, which have threatened the security and stability of the region,” he said.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office, Sudani said Baghdad's official position on Syria is consistent, namely the unity of Syria and its security and stability.

He stressed the importance of respecting the territorial integrity of Syria, saying Iran will continue its serious diplomatic efforts to contain the Syrian crisis, given the effects of the crisis on Iraq’s security.

Over the past several days, Araghchi has traveled to key regional countries including Syria, Turkey and Iraq to exchange views on the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.

