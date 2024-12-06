Russia says 300 more terrorists killed in northwest Syria

The Russian center reported late on Thursday that the terrorists were killed during the past 24 hours.

Oleg Ignaciuk, the deputy head of the Russian center, said the air forces of Russia and Syria did attack the militias’ shelters, kill at least 300 terrorists and annihilate a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles in Idlib, Hama and Aleppo, the Russian news networks reported.

The Russian air forces with the help of Syrian Arab Army will continue anti-terrorist operation in the three governorates, the report quoted Ignaciuk as saying.

Meanwhile, the Al Arabiya correspondent says that the Russian warships have strongly attacked the terrorists’ bases in Hama surroundings.

The news network also reported the huge rocket attacks on al-Rastan bridge which connects Homs and Hama cities with each other.

Elsewhere, the Observatory for Human Rights announced that the Syrian Army destroyed the bridge in order to prevent the terrorists from proceeding.

Since early on Wednesday, the terrorist groups under the support of certain states and foreign countries started carrying out mass attacks against the Syrian bases in southwest, northwest and west of Aleppo.

