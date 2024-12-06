Syrian Army recaptures some areas from terrorists in Hama

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported late on Thursday that Zayn al-Abidin Mountain, 87th Special Forces Brigade and Hama Military Airport were repossessed by the Syrian Army.

Such a success was achieved while the terrorist groups had already claimed that they had cleared those areas, the report says.

In a related development, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abbas called on the people in Arab country late on Thursday to remain “patient and steadfast” and be assured that the Army would spare its all-out effort to regain the occupied areas.

Since early on Wednesday, the terrorist groups under the support of certain states and foreign countries started carrying out mass attacks against the Syrian bases in southwest, northwest and west of Aleppo.

The terrorist operation did violate the 2020 agreement on de-escalation in Syria.

Based on the 2017 agreement between Iran, Russia, and Turkiye as guarantors of the Astana peace talks, four safe zones were created in Syria.

