Syrian army rejects reports of terrorist entry into Hama

On Thursday, the Syrian army released a statement declaring that reports from terrorists regarding their infiltration into the al-Mazareb area or their entry into the neighborhoods of Hama are unfounded, according to Al Jazeera.

The statement emphasized, "All our forces are stationed around the city with their equipment and have established strong defense lines to prevent any infiltration by terrorists."

Meanwhile, a Syrian military source reported that Syrian and Russian helicopters and fighter jets launched heavy fire on the terrorists and their equipment in the northern countryside of Hama, resulting in the deaths of dozens of terrorists and the destruction of their equipment.

The source also indicated that the Syrian army has reinforced its artillery in the Hama countryside and is currently engaged in intense battles with the terrorists, inflicting significant losses on them.

Airstrikes by Syrian and Russian warplanes, along with artillery and rocket attacks, have targeted the terrorists' positions on the outskirts of Hama, it further noted.

Foreign-backed terrorists led by the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group launched a surprise assault in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside, overrunning several villages and towns before advancing towards Aleppo on November 27.

