Syrian army secures Hama countryside; terrorists retreat: Media

IRNA on Wednesday night, citing Syrian TV reported that the Syrian army, with the participation of popular forces, succeeded in pushing back the terrorists from the areas they had infiltrated into the outskirts of Hama.

The Syrian army precisely targeted the gathering place of the terrorists in the Hama countryside, which resulted in the killing of dozens of terrorists and the destruction of their armored vehicles and equipment, media reports said.

A prominent tribe in Hasakah has issued a statement condemning the crimes committed by terrorist groups in Aleppo and Idlib and its suburbs and their expulsion, emphasizing that locals will fight alongside the Syrian army against these mercenaries and will not allow their homeland to be taken by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Defense in statement denied the news that terrorists had entered the city of Hama.

The statement said the situation in the entire city of Hama is normal and safe, and the Syrian armed forces, deployed there, are fully prepared to repel and counter any possible attack.

The state media also denied an earlier report by some Arabic-language news networks suggesting that the terrorists had entered eastern Hama.

