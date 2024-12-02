Iranian, Turkish FMs discuss issues of mutual interests

According to IRNA’s correspondent, the two sides discussed issues such as recent developments in Syria and the topic of combating terrorism.

Prior to this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister told Iranian journalists in Ankara that he would have a detailed meeting with his Turkish counterpart. "There are common concerns that need to be addressed," Araghchi said.

Pointing to the history of discussions between the Iranian and Turkish officials, he said, "Our consultations with Turkiye have always been ongoing regarding various topics. In many areas, we have consensus, and in some areas, we have differences of opinion. Naturally, we need to talk to each other, and I hope we can reach a common understanding on regional issues that leads to stability in the region, rather than allowing Syria or the region to become a center for terrorists again."

Araghchi and Fidan are scheduled to clarify the positions of their countries regarding regional developments in a press conference after the meeting.

On Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, emphasizing Tehran's all-out support for Syria in the fight against terrorism and support for the government, people, and army of this country.

Iran, Turkiye, and Russia are considered guarantor countries of the Astana process regarding Syria. The 22nd meeting of the Astana process on Syria was held on November 11-12, 2024. The Astana talks began in February 2017, aimed at resolving disputes in Syria and ending six years of unrest in the Arab country.

4208**9417