Araghchi conveyed authority of Islamic Republic to world: Deputy FM

Vahid Jalalzadeh wrote on his X social network about Araghchi’s dinner with Syrian citizens following his meeting with high-ranking Syrian officials in a restaurant in Damascus on Sunday night.

Araghchi's move in creating a scene of dinner in the evening was a message of Iran's authority and support for the legitimate Syrian government, he said in his post.

On Sunday night, the Iranian Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation also visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah (SA), the daughter of Imam Hussain (AS).

Araghchi left Tehran for Damascus on Sunday with a message of Iran’s full support for the Syrian government and people in their fight against the resurgence of terrorism in the country. He met with top officials, including President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Today I am leaving for Damascus to convey the message of the Islamic Republic to the Syrian government that we firmly support the Syrian army and government, Araghchi said before embarking for Damascus.

