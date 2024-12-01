Iran FM arrives in Ankara after visiting Damascus

According to IRNA, Araghchi was welcomed by Turkish and Iranian officials, including the Iranian ambassador to Ankara, upon his arrival at Ankara airport on Monday morning.

Regional developments, especially the current situation in Syria is high on the agenda of Araghchi’s scheduled meetings with Turkish officials.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in the Turkish capital after his visit to Damascus where he met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday evening and emphasized Tehran's full support for the Arab country its government and people in their fight against terrorism.

Iran, Turkey, and Russia are the guarantor countries of the Astana peace process on Syria.

