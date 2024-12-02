Iran, resistance groups support Syria in fight against terrorists: Araghchi

According to IRNA, Abbas Araqchi said Iran has common concerns with Turkiye and that he hopes to reach an understanding with Turkish officials with regard to the stability of the region.

The top Iranian diplomat also touched on his trip to Damascus, calling its very positive, where Araghchi said, he had a detailed meeting with President Bashar al-Assad. "We also had a very good exchange of views on the current developments in Syria and the region,".

Of course, the conditions are difficult, but what is certain is the spirit of the Syrian government and the resistance that is standing firm against this recent conspiracy by Takfiri terrorists, Araghchi noted.

While elaborating on his meeting in the Syrian capital, he stated: I clearly declared the comprehensive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian government, army and people.

There have been even more difficult times in the past when Daesh and other terror groups dragged Syria into a civil war, but they were confronted with, and now they have found another opportunity and think of their resurgence due the conditions resulting from the Zionist regime's invasion of Lebanon and Palestine, he underlined.

The Syrian army and government are capable of confronting the terrorists, and of course, resistance groups will also help, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will provide any support deemed necessary to eliminate the Takfiris, he said.

On his trip to Ankara, Araghchi said he will have a detailed meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister on Monday and will largely focus on common concerns.

Turkey and Iran have always consulted each other on different issues. We have had agreement and disagreement in the past, he said but expressed hope that a common understanding will be reached this time around on issues that will lead to regional stability, in a way that Syria or the region once again could not become a center for terrorists.

Araqchi is scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, the regional situation, and the current developments in Syria with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday. The two top diplomats will then explain the stance of the two neighbors in a press conference.

