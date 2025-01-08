President Pezeshkian stresses Iran, Iraq's unique geography for establishing regional economic hub

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has highlighted Iran and Iraq's unique geography for establishing a regional economic hub, stressing Iran's willingness to create a joint economic zone with Iraq.

During a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian characterized the relations between the two countries as having a historical background and based on deep religious and cultural ties.

He emphasized that, despite attempts to separate the two nations, the people of Iran and Iraq lived side by side for many years, pointing out that their deep religious and cultural connections are conducive to enhancing political, economic, scientific, and cultural interactions.

Furthermore, President Pezeshkian expressed that boosting Iran-Iraq relations would undoubtedly strengthen the region and the Islamic world, adding, “If we act according to the Book of God, based on justice, and follow the path of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), there will be no discord or interruption in our relations.”

He stated that the geographical locations of Iran and Iraq are unique for forming a regional economic hub, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to collaborate with Iraq on building a joint economic zone.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, to Iran, will strengthen relations between the two countries and contribute to peace, security, stability, and economic development in the region, adding, "Personally, I aspire to see Islamic countries engage with one another in all political, economic, and cultural areas, functioning as a unified nation."

Shia' Al Sudani, for his part, expressed appreciation for the assistance and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Iraqi government and its people, emphasizing Iraq's commitment to implementing the agreements and cooperation programs established between the two countries, particularly in the areas of railway and road projects, the construction of a joint economic zone along the border, as well as gas and electricity initiatives.

He underscored Iraq's interest in the participation of Iranian companies in executing infrastructure projects within the country.

