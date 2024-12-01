Iran president calls for Islamic countries’ cooperation to help Syria defeat terror groups

Pezeshkian made the comment on Saturday evening in a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani. They discussed the latest developments in the West Asia region, including in Syria where government forces have been fighting terrorist groups who launched an attack in the north of the country on Wednesday.

President Pezeshkian said that the protection of the territorial integrity of regional countries, including Syria, is among Iran’s strategies concerning the region.

Iran is ready for cooperation on confronting the ongoing terrorist activities in Syria with the aim of protecting regional security, Pezeshkian said, emphasizing the need for integration and cohesion among Islamic countries to help Syria overcome the terrorists.

He said that the latest developments in Syria have caused serious concern about regional security at a time when the region was moving towards relative tranquility following the ceasefire in Lebanon, and all eyes were on Gaza.

“Such incidents are part of vicious plots by the Zionist regime to spread insecurity, disputes and conflict inside Islamic countries”, Pezeshkian said, calling for joint efforts by Islamic nations to prevent the spread of such terror activities.

The Iraqi prime minister also said that the latest terrorist activities in Syria are an attempt by the Israeli regime to cause harm to Syria’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“These incidents have doubled the necessity of diplomatic efforts by the global community and regional countries to prevent the spread and infiltration of terrorists; otherwise, global peace and security will face serious dangers”, Al Sudani said.

He also announced Iraq’s readiness to help confront terrorist groups, saying that Baghdad is engaged in constant efforts with regional leaders to create a common ground for confronting terrorism.

“We believe that all regional countries, in order to prevent the spread of terrorism, should make efforts on the same front to restore stability and security to Syria”, he added.

4194