President Pezeshkian calls on Islamic countries to help resolve Syria issue

Speaking at a joint meeting of the government and parliament on Sunday, Pezeshkian said that only regional countries can establish security in West Asia, and that there is no need for the presence of foreigners in the region.

“I hope that this problem that has arisen in Syria will be resolved with the help of Islamic countries, and Muslim countries will not allow conflicts within countries to become a basis for further foreign intervention in the region,” he said.

The president stressed that Iran does not seek war and bloodshed in any way, saying those who claim to champion human rights and peace are the ones that are in practice causing war and bloodshed.

Referring to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, he said, “For me, as a human being, regardless of my position, it is unimaginable that a regime would allow itself to drop multi-ton bombs on women, children, and defenseless civilians in hospitals and schools.”

Pezeshkian further lamented that the Zionist regime has martyred ten thousand children in its wars on Gaza and Lebanon and the self-styled human rights advocates have been only watching.

And it is shameful, he continued, that this catastrophe is being carried out with the support of America and European countries and their weapons.

President Pezeshkian also said that Iran has no greed toward the borders of any of its neighbors. “This government has tried to resolve misunderstandings in bilateral relations between neighbors, and in this regard, we are in a better situation in the region,” he explained.

“For example, it was the first time that all countries in the region condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran, and I appreciate the neighbors for this correct stance,” he added, in reference to Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory on October 26.

