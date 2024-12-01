Iranian FM arrives in Damascus, carrying Tehran’s message of support

The visit to Damascus by Araghchi follows a Wednesday surprise attack in Western Aleppo by terrorist groups who seized parts of the city.

Upon arrival at Damascus airport, the foreign minister was accorded welcome by Syrian officials, Hossein Akbari, Iran’s ambassador to Syria, and other Iranian diplomats in the city.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Damascus, Araghchi said he was carrying the Islamic Republic’s message to the Syrian government during his visit.

“We firmly support the Syrian army and government,” the top diplomat added.

Araghchi reiterated that the offensive, which was launched almost simultaneously as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in neighboring Lebanon, was a plot by the Israeli regime to destabilize the region.

Araghchi will visit Turkiye on the second leg of his regional tour.

