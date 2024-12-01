Araghchi says Iran ‘firmly supports’ Syria as he heads to Damascus

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Damascus on Sunday, Araghchi said he was carrying the Islamic Republic’s message to the Syrian government during his visit.

“We firmly support the Syrian army and government,” the top diplomat added.

The visit comes as terrorists have mounted a surprise offensive in Syria’s northwest, seizing parts of Aleppo.

Araghchi reiterated that the offensive, which was launched almost simultaneously as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in neighboring Lebanon, was a plot by the Israeli regime to destabilize the region.

“The Syrian army will once again win over these terrorist groups as in the past,” he said.

Araghchi will visit Turkiye on the second leg of his regional tour.

4353**2050