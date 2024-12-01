Syrian president vows forceful response to terrorists

Speaking during a phone call with Badra Gunba, the acting president of Abkhazia, on Sunday, President Assad reiterated that these groups do not represent the Syrian people or state institutions but rather serve the interests of their foreign backers, Syria’s state SANA news agency reported.

He underscored Syria's determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledging to continue operations against the terrorists and those who support them in collaboration with allied forces.

Backed by certain foreign countries, Al-Nusra terrorists launched a surprise offensive against the Syrian Army in Western Aleppo on Wednesday.

