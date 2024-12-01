Israeli regime continues to violate Lebanon ceasefire

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a London-based pan-Arab news outlet, the Israeli regime’s army targeted the town of al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon with artillery fire late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The Israeli regime’s drones also flew at low altitudes over the Lebanese capital Beirut and its southern suburbs for the first time since the ceasefire took effect on Wednesday (Nov. 27), the outlet said. Drones also flew at low altitudes over the city of Baalbek, northeast Beirut.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that the Israeli regime, on Saturday alone, violated the ceasefire 24 times, bringing the total violations to 62 since Wednesday.

The violations included airstrikes, artillery fire, drone activity, shootings, infiltrations into southern villages, and the burning and destruction of vehicles in different parts of Lebanon including the towns of Aitaroun and Bint Jbeil as well as Al-Mutait area.

According to the media outlet, the Israeli truce violations have left at least two Lebanese people dead and wounded ten others since the ceasefire came into force.

The ceasefire stopped more than a year of fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, which intensified in the past few months.

