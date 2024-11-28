Israeli regime imposes restrictions on south Lebanon amid ceasefire: Report

Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament, says Zionists have violated the ceasefire deal by opening fire on civilians returning home to their villages along Lebanon’s southern border with the Israeli regime, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages, Fadlallah told reporters after a parliament session.

There are violations today by Israeli regime, even in this form, he added.

In Lebanon, at least 3,823 people have been killed and 15,859 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

