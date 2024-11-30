Nov 30, 2024, 11:29 PM
Syrian president, Iraqi PM discuss Syria developments

Tehran, IRNA – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani have discussed the latest developments in Syria and the West Asia region.

The two officials spoke on the phone on Saturday night, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency.

Assad and Al Sudani also discussed Damascus-Baghdad ties including cooperation on fighting terrorism, with the Iraqi premier stressing that his country is prepared to support Syria in fighting terror groups.

Al Sudani also said that Iraq is committed to supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Syrian army has been engaged in fighting terrorist groups who launched a surprise attack on the northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday in violation of a 2020 ceasefire agreement.

