Surge of terror in Syria part of US-Israeli plot to destabilize region: Iran FM

During a phone conversation on Saturday, Araghchi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, discussed key regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in Syria, where foreign-backed militants have mounted a surprise offensive in Aleppo and Idlib in recent days.

Araghchi and Lavrov reaffirmed their respective countries' strong support for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of backing the Syrian government and military in their fight against terrorism.

They also underscored the necessity of pursuing discussions within the framework of the Astana process, which involves coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey as guarantors of peace in Syria.

Araghchi reminded the international community of its responsibility to combat terrorism, warning that the recent terrorist activities in Syria are part of a plot by the Israeli regime and the US to undermine regional security.

He stressed the need for vigilance and enhanced cooperation among Iran, Russia, and regional countries, particularly Syria’s neighbors, to thwart this conspiracy and counter the threat of terrorism in the Arab country and the broader region.

In response, Lavrov shared his assessment of the recent developments in Syria, emphasizing the importance of coordination among all parties to effectively combat terrorism and the need for continued close consultations between Iran and Russia.

