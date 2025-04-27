Pakistani prime minister welcomes Iran’s initiative to help ease tensions with India

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Office highlighted a phone call between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday evening, during which Sharif reiterated his official invitation for Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad and welcomed Iran’s readiness to help de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

The prime minister of Pakistan said that his country seeks peace in the region and that if Iran wishes to play a role in this regard, Islamabad will welcome it. Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and has no connection to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the Indian-administered Kashmir region.

Sharif also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to participate in a transparent and unbiased investigation into the terrorist attack, saying that Pakistan has been one of the greatest victims of terrorism over the past two decades, with thousands of Pakistanis losing their lives and the country spending billions of dollars to combat this issue.

Regarding India’s decision on the joint water accord with Pakistan, he said that using water as a weapon is unacceptable and that Islamabad will defend itself at any cost.

The Pakistani prime minister also expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and people following the powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee port, saying Islamabad is ready to assist Tehran in addressing this incident.

Pezeshkian, for his part, thanked Sharif for his solidarity regarding the incident at Shahid Rajaee port, praising Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.

The Iranian president invited the Pakistani prime minister to visit Tehran, and in return, Sharif renewed his invitation to Pezeshkian to visit Islamabad.

