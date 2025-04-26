Turkmenistan sympathizes with Iran over the explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port

During a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan extended his country's sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Iran over the explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran.

Appreciating the message of condolences from his Turkmen counterpart, Araqchi emphasized that the relevant Iranian authorities are doing their utmost to help the victims.

At least five people were killed and 700 others were injured after a huge explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

The blast occurred on Saturday, causing destruction in the surrounding areas and affecting some industries in western Bandar Abbas.

Initial reports suggested that a gas tanker exploded.

Videos circulating online show a thick plume of smoke at the scene.

