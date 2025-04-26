Iran and the U.S. conclude third round of ‘more serious’ talks in Muscat

Tehran, IRNA – Top Iranian and U.S. negotiators have ended a third round of indirect negotiations in Oman, centered on Iran’s nuclear program and lifting of sanctions.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi headed the Iranian delegation while U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff represented the American side.

The technical and high-level talks were facilitated by Omani mediators, a week after a second round in Rome that both sides described as “constructive.”

Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, who engaged Michael Anton, the U.S. State Department's head of policy planning, in the expert-level talks.

‘More serious talks’

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Araqchi expressed satisfaction with the progress and pace of the negotiations while noting that further examination of differences was still required.

“The negotiations are proceeding well and satisfactorily, in a good atmosphere, with both sides being serious,” Araqchi said after the talks.

He extended his gratitude to Oman’s government and its foreign minister for facilitating the discussions in a calm and constructive environment. “This round of talks was much more serious than in the past, and we gradually moved into more detailed and technical discussions,” he remarked.

Araqchi emphasized the precision required in technical discussions, explaining that the two sides exchanged their opinions in writing several times. “It was quite evident that both sides were serious about the negotiations, creating an atmosphere that gives us hope for progress,” he added.

He also noted that the respective teams would return to their capitals to further evaluate the issues until the next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for the following Saturday.

Both Iran and the U.S. had described the first two rounds of negotiations as “constructive and promising,” but Araqchi expressed “cautious optimism” about the process this week.

